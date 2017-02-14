Racing Safety Development Fund open for applications

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 14:22

The next round of applications for the Racing Safety Development Fund opens tomorrow, Racing Minister Nathan Guy has announced today.

"There is $313,055 available for allocation in this round which opens on 15 February and closes on 31 March 2017," says Mr Guy.

"The fund supports projects around the country for improving racecourse health and safety. In the past this has included improvements for safety running rails, irrigation and drainage and grandstand repairs.

"The health and safety of the racing animals, riders, spectators, officials, and others involved in racing is very important.

"Many of these facilities are public places and widely used by the community, outside of racing events as well as at race days."

All racing clubs and code bodies may apply for funding. New Zealand has about 150 active racing clubs and 70 racecourses.

On-line applications must be submitted by 31 March 2017. Further information is available from: www.communitymatters.govt.nz