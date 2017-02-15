Govt plans to fast-track urban development 'a step in the right direction'

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 11:13

Simpson Grierson's Bill Loutit says Government plans to fast-track urban development are a step in the right direction.

Following the release of the discussion paper 'Have Your Say: Urban Development Authorities' yesterday, Partner Bill Loutit is supportive of the Government's aims to fast-track urban development, so as to better meet the housing and commercial needs of a growing New Zealand.

"If done right, this is a real opportunity to see things done quicker," says the Resource Management Partner.

The paper proposes to expedite nationally or locally significant urban development projects, with these projects being planned and facilitated by publicly-controlled 'Urban Development Authorities', potentially in partnership with private companies and/or landowners.

The legislation would streamline consenting processes and provide urban development projects with greater powers to assemble parcels of land, override existing and proposed district and regional plans, and plan and build infrastructure.

Such projects would also be better able to buy, sell and lease land and buildings, to borrow to fund infrastructure, and to levy charges so as to cover infrastructure costs.

"After years of helping developers such as Fletchers, Wynyard Development and Tāmaki Regeneration Company realise their developments and seeing how aspects of the process can draw out timeframes and create costly delays, it's good to see the Government putting in place measures that will enable developments to occur more comprehensively, quickly and cohesively," Loutit says.

These measures are part of a series of government reforms to stimulate economic growth and address issues of housing supply and affordability in New Zealand, and particularly in Auckland.

Submissions close 19 May, 2017. The Government's discussion document and more information can be found here: http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/housing-property/consultation/urban-development-authorities