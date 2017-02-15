Emergency housing boost for the Hutt

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 15:57

Some of Wellington’s most vulnerable will benefit from a new emergency housing service now open thanks to the Government’s backing, Social Housing Minister Amy Adams says.

Operated by Oasis Network Inc, Hillary Court in Naenae will see up to 15 single males at a time housed and provided with wraparound social services to help them get back on their feet.

Mrs Adams opened the facility and met residents today alongside Associate Social Housing Minister Alfred Ngaro and local MP Chris Bishop.

"I’m delighted to see first-hand how this new funding is improving emergency housing and making a difference for struggling New Zealanders," Ms Adams says.

"Oasis Network has been involved in the Hutt Valley for more than 25 years, making them exactly the type of organisation the Government wants to partner with to better deliver housing to those in most desperate need.

"For most people who need emergency housing, the roof over their heads is just the beginning. One of the advantages of working with community providers like Oasis is that they have the ability to go further and address the most common underlying issues such as mental health and addiction, education and job stability, and the simple skills required to maintain a household that most New Zealanders take for granted but are in fact a real challenge for vulnerable people. This is social investment at work."

Oasis Network staff will work onsite to support the residents during their stay, and continue to assist them once they’ve transitioned into more independent, permanent living.

Last year, the Government provided $354 million in new funding was provided for Emergency Housing - the first time permanent funding has been committed, which will provide 8600 emergency housing places per year.