Aged Care inquiry arrives in Levin

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 09:22

Grey Power, Labour, and the Greens continue their joint investigation in Levin tomorrow into how elderly New Zealanders are being cared for, says Labour’s spokesperson on Health Annette King.

"It’s clear from our first meeting in Takaka last week, which over 50 people attended, that many people are concerned at the care available to older New Zealanders.

"We were told in Golden Bay about the lack of progress in implementing the 14 original policy recommendations that would improve services.

"Of particular concern was the problem of providing housing for the elderly, forcing many people to leave the district.

"The people working in aged care and elderly people being cared for deserve a lot better. In Levin we want to hear directly from them and welcome anyone who is interested in sharing their experiences to attend these meetings," says Green Party Co-leader Metiria Turei.

"It was disturbing to hear of the lack of dementia care in Golden Bay.

"These stories will be used to update the 2010 report and will help us set the agenda for a Labour, Green Government in 2017," says Mrs Turei.

The inquiry will continue tomorrow at the Levin Cosmopolitan Club on the Main Road in Levin at 1.30pm.