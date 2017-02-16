Green Party offers support and thanks during Port Hills fire

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 10:33

The Green Party is today expressing its sympathy and support to people who have lost their homes and have been affected by the Christchurch fires.

The Green Party also wants to acknowledge the incredible emergency service personnel, firefighters, helicopter pilots, Police, Defence Force, Christchurch City and Selwyn District Councils, Civil Defence staff and volunteers working around-the-clock to control the fires.

"Christchurch has been through so much in the last decade, and it’s heart-breaking to see people experiencing trauma and loss all over again," said Christchurch-based Green Party MP Eugenie Sage.

"It’s a good time to reach out to neighbours, work colleagues, and anyone who may be feeling vulnerable or anxious because of the fire emergency. The community support and kindness of residents and strangers was an enormous help in the aftermath of the earthquakes. It will be again in helping the city recover from this emergency.

"The commitment and courage of the helicopter pilots, firefighters and support personnel working long hours in horrendous conditions to try and contain the fire and protect homes and people is extraordinary.

"I’d like to particularly acknowledge helicopter pilot David Steven Askin, who lost his life while working to protect the city and its residents, and extend our condolences to his loved ones.

"It is frightening to watch the glow of the fire on the hills at night and to see these brave people in helicopters disappear into the huge plumes of smoke to subdue the flames.

"I visited the welfare centre in Christchurch City Council's Te Hapua library yesterday, and it's heartening see how well organised and well-staffed the centre is.

"Today I will be visiting emergency management centres in the city and Selwyn, the Halswell welfare centre and talking to Civil Defence and other volunteers.

"The Government’s focus must now be on supporting the work of emergency services to contain the fire, and the work of Christchurch and Selwyn District Council staff and Civil Defence teams to support people being evacuated," said Ms Sage.