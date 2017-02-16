Healthy government books show room for tax cuts - Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 11:36

Responding to today’s release by the Treasury of the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand, showing higher tax revenue and lower expenses than forecast, Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union says:

"Today's healthy numbers show that tax relief is both affordable and prudent. At the very least, May's budget should adjust tax thresholds to bring them into line with inflation and changes in average income since National came to Government."