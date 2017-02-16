Time now to buy only NZ produced chocolate - NZ First

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 13:36

Foreign owners have kicked New Zealanders in the teeth again with the closure of the Cadbury factory in Dunedin costing 350 workers their jobs, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"This factory traces its origins back to 1868 and is an iconic part of Dunedin and Otago history.

"That has ended with the owners, American multinational, Mondelez International, deciding it can manufacture chocolate more cheaply in Australia.

"Some big corporates have no concern for people, history or what country they operate in - all they want is profit and Cadbury’s closure is just another example of this.

"Many New Zealanders will now feel more inclined to buy Whittaker’s chocolate and other Kiwi produced chocolate knowing they are eating a product that is keeping New Zealanders in jobs," Mr Peters says.