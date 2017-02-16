Seniors Party challenges Govt to debate pensions in open forum

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 16:23

For years the New Zealand Government has blocked all efforts to have pensions debated in parliament and have spent, last year alone, 33 million dollars in the Crown Law Office on legal fees included in which was defending their direct deduction policy against all those who challenged them.

This alone shows the lengths to which they are prepared to go to protect the ‘cash cow’ that is the direct deduction policy. Under Section 70 they appropriate over $350 million dollars per year from overseas contributory retirement funds. They also confiscate funds under what is referred to as ‘Spousal provision’ which itself is illegal as they take all a spouses overseas savings not just the amount paid in by them from the date they were married. If the Government and MSD have nothing to hide then Prime Minister Bill English or his Deputy Paula Bennett will accept our challenge to discuss the New Zealand pension scheme in public.

2017 is an Election year and all of New Zealand have a right to know what the National Party intend doing about pensions. Failure to accept our challenge can mean only one thing, they have plenty to hide. Are they scared that if ordinary New Zealanders know the truth it will damage their chances of being re-elected?

Would you vote for a Party knowing how they openly appropriate voluntary overseas retirement savings from pensioners and spend millions of our tax payer dollars on Legal costs preventing anyone from challenging them?