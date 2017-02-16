Decision to rule out regional fuel tax welcomed

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 16:29

Finance Minister Steven Joyce and Transport Minister Simon Bridges' public statement ruling out a regional fuel tax for Auckland is being welcomed by the Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance. Spokesperson Jo Holmes says:

"Aucklanders already pay more than enough to Auckland Council. We welcome this announcement because the Council needs to find efficiencies and show that it can spend our money prudently before it digs even deeper into our pocket - whether that be through rates or other taxes Phil Goff is lobbying for."