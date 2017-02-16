Joyce talks the talk, now walk the walk - Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 16:50

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is very encouraged by Minister of Finance Steven Joyce’s speech to Massey University and the Auckland Chamber of Commerce earlier today in relation to his role as Minister of Finance and the Government’s commitment of tax relief in Budget 2017.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, says:

"Given the criticism we have previously made of silly spending decisions by Minister Joyce’s officials at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, we absolutely welcome his acknowledgement that it is very important to focus on achieving value for taxpayers’ money in every investment the Government makes on taxpayers’ behalf. We hope this signals an end to the substantial corporate welfare industry which has grown under this Government, and tougher decisions made in relation to cutting programmes delivering no value for money."

"The commitment to reducing the tax burden as part of Budget 2017 is also welcome, affordable, and prudent given the huge growth in the tax burden on the average New Zealander."

"Now that Minister Joyce is talking the talk, it’s time for him to walk the walk and deliver meaningful tax relief as part of Budget 2017."

"98 sleeps to go."