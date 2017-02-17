Waiariki MP Te Ururoa Flavell sends best wish to Kapa Haka competitors

|
Ko te amorangi ki mua, ko te hÄpai Å ki muri. E ngÄ kaihaka o te motu, ngÄ mangai, ngÄ matatini o Te Arawa waka, o Mataatua waka, haere atu koutou ki te atamira o TÄne rore. Kawea atu Å mÄtou tini mate, Å mÄtou kÅrero, me Å mÄtou wawata ki mua i te marea hei whakaihi hei whakawehi i te katoa. E whakahÄ«hÄ« ana ahau ki te kite i te taumata o ngÄ kaihaka e tÅ« ana mÅ to tÄtou nei rohe. Karanga mai rÄ Kahungunu iwi, karanga mai rÄ ki Å mÄtou nei Amorangi whakaeke ana ki runga i a TÄkitimu waka, ki te Kahu o te Amorangi, ki te tutuki i ngÄ wawata a Kui ma a Koro ma.
Waiariki MP Te Ururoa Flavell MP is sending his best wishes to the teams which will be heading to the Hawke’s Bay next week to represent the tribes within Waiariki at the National Te Matatini Kapa Haka Festival.
"I’ve been fortunate to have been behind the scenes with some of our teams over this campaign, and have shared with them my words of advice and hopefully some inspiration to get them battle ready for the coming week," said Mr Flavell.
"I know how high the standard is here in Waiariki at our regional level, and now, the expectation is that these groups go down there and take it to the next level to make the final Sunday performances.
"I send all the very best wishes to all the teams, have a safe journey to and from Heretaunga, and I look forward to seeing you out on that atamira doing the business."
The teams representing Mataatua waka are Waioweka, NgÄ Tauira Mai Tawhiti, TÅ«tara Kauika ki Rangataua, Te Kapa Haka o RuÄtoki, Te Kapa Haka o Te WhÄnau-a-Apanui, ÅpÅtiki Mai Tawhiti. And representing Te Arawa are NgÄti Rangiwewehi, Te PikikÅtuku o NgÄti Rongomai, Te Hikuwai, Te MÄtÄrae I Årehu and TÅ«hourangi - NgÄti WÄhiao.
