Labour selects Barry Kirker for Pakuranga

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 13:33

Barry Kirker has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Pakuranga for the 2017 General Election.

"I am pleased to be Labour’s candidate for the 2017 election and I look forward to representing the Pakuranga electorate in Parliament," said Barry Kirker.

Barry Kirker is a psychologist who lives locally and runs his small business in the area. When he is not helping clients solve problems he is involved in local sporting clubs including coaching his daughter’s football team.

Labour’s President, Nigel Haworth, said: "Barry joins our growing list of energetic and fresh candidates who will stand for Labour in 2017. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will rise to the challenge, back the Kiwi Dream and build a better New Zealand."