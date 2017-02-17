Educators would welcome non-partisan vision for education

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 13:45

NZEI Te Riu Roa has welcomed New Zealand First’s proposal for an Education Hui to develop a strategic plan for education for the next 30 years, involving the entire sector.

NZEI President Lynda Stuart said New Zealand needed a shared vision for education that had the buy-in of all stakeholders.

"It would mean that whichever political party was in power, there is a shared vision of where we want to head, rather than changing direction with every change of government," she said.

"Education has been a political football for too long and there's no evidence that constant political interference has improved our system for children. It's time parents and teachers were listened to as the experts on children's learning."

"Our members - principals, ECE and primary teachers, support staff, kaiarahi i te reo and special education staff - would be willing participants in such a conversation."