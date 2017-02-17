Australia-New Zealand science and innovation agreement signed

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 15:20

Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith has welcomed the signing of a ground breaking bilateral international science agreement between New Zealand and Australia at the Leaders’ meetings in Queenstown today.

The Australia - New Zealand Science, Research and Innovation Cooperation Agreement is a commitment to valuable collaboration across the innovation and science systems, and between researchers and innovative companies, on both sides of the Tasman.

"International agreements bring new knowledge, ideas, people, technology and investment into New Zealand’s science and innovation system. These partnerships also contribute to the export of the unique research and innovation generated in New Zealand," says Mr Goldsmith.

"Our collaboration with Australia in science and innovation is already extensive and constructive. This Agreement sets out a clear work programme that will provide a focus-point for our cooperation into the future.

"New Zealand’s role as foundation investors in the Australian Synchrotron is a prime example of that collaboration, and means we now have access to a facility which can assist in the development of everything from forensics, to surgical tools, to understanding environmental issues."

Synchrotron users vary from universities and Crown Research Institutes, through to the private sector and high-tech start-ups.

"With this new agreement, we can further enhance our scientific links for the benefit of both Australia and New Zealand," Mr Goldsmith says.

Key initial proposals in the work programme include mapping collaborative research opportunities, research infrastructure planning and investment, standards and measurement research and the exchange of experts, knowledge and expertise.

The Agreement also provides for a wide array of future initiatives such as common science priorities, working together in other international endeavours and the promotion of a trans-Tasman innovation ecosystem for talent and investment attraction.

More information on the Agreement and associated new initiatives can be found on the MBIE website, HERE.