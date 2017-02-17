Labour: Helen White selected for Auckland Central

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 21:31

Helen White has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Auckland Central for the 2017 General Election.

"I am pleased to be Labour’s candidate for the 2017 election and I look forward to representing the diverse Auckland Central electorate in Parliament," said Helen White.

Helen White is a barrister, specialising in employment law. She has worked in the electorate for 15 plus years and grew up in Freemans Bay. She has three children, two at Auckland University, one at Mount Albert Grammar..

Labour’s President, Nigel Haworth, said: "Helen joins our growing list of energetic and fresh candidates who will stand for Labour in 2017. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will rise to the challenge, back the Kiwi Dream and build a better New Zealand."