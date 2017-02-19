Applications open tomorrow for Great Rides funding

Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 09:11

Associate Tourism Minister Nicky Wagner announced applications will open tomorrow for further funding to maintain and enhance Nga Haerenga, the New Zealand Cycle Trail.

This is the sixth round of funding through the Maintaining the Quality of Great Rides Fund, part of the Government’s $8 million investment over four years.

"The Great Rides are a significant asset, showcasing the best of New Zealand’s stunning and diverse landscapes. This funding ensures the trails are maintained to their current world-class standards, so that riders continue to have a safe and enjoyable experience," Ms Wagner says.

"The trails draw both domestic and international visitors to our regions and are a key part of the Government’s tourism strategy, helping attract high-value visitors and spread the benefits of tourism across the country.

"An evaluation last year carried out by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment showed that over a million people are using the Great Rides annually, and in 2015 the trails generated an estimated $37.4 million for local communities from the Far North to Southland."

"To date, $4.2 million has been approved from the Maintaining the Quality of Great Rides Fund for 46 projects across 19 Great Rides. Successful projects include surface enhancements, safety barriers, an underpass installation, track re-routing and storm damage repairs," Ms Wagner says.

Budget 2016 included additional funding of $25 million over four years for the extension and enhancement of the trails, bringing the total investment in the New Zealand Cycle Trail since its inception in 2009 to $75 million.

Applications are open to Great Rides governance organisations and close on 31 March 2017. For more information, visit: http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/tourism/nga-haerenga-new-zealand-cycle-trail