Digital health: One million electronic referrals in Canterbury

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 10:52

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says Canterbury clinicians have achieved one million electronic referrals - ensuring patients receive more timely care.

The South Island’s Electronic Request Management System enables general practice teams to submit requests for specialist advice direct to a secure database of over 700 specialists.

"It’s a great achievement that Canterbury clinicians have reached the one million mark for eReferrals.

"The eReferrals system, which was first launched in Canterbury in 2009, plays a key role in bringing care closer to home by making general practice the first point of contact for patients.

"The eReferrals system was designed by clinicians, for clinicians, to ensure a faster, smoother and more accurate transfer of patient information.

"Replacing hand-written referrals with eReferrals has also reduced inaccuracies and has saved time for clinicians.

"It’s great to see DHBs, Primary Health Organisations and providers working together."

eReferrals were launched through the South Island Alliance, a collaboration of the five South Island DHBs, with support from the Ministry of Health.

In March 2016, the five South Island DHBs achieved one million eRefferals.

There are over 200 different types of referral to over 800 public and private health services South Island wide. The most common referral types are to radiology, acute demand services and orthopaedics.

eReferrals are also available in most DHBs in the North Island.