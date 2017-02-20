|
A vote for the Mana MÄori deal is a vote for National, says Labour’s MÄori Development spokesperson Kelvin Davis.
"They’re welcome to each other. It’s only a matter of time before MÄori work out there’s no mana in this deal.
"After nine years of this National Government, propped up by the MÄori party, there’s not a lot to brag about. MÄori are more likely to be overweight, depressed, homeless, incarcerated and uneducated according to these disturbing statistics produced under National’s watch.
"The Kiwi quarter acre dream is more of a nightmare as the housing crisis hits MÄori hard. MÄori are five times more likely to be homeless than PÄkeha. MÄori home ownership is 28 per cent compared with 56.8 per cent for PÄkeha.
"The job market isn’t delivering for MÄori either.
"The total number of MÄori aged 15-24 not in employment, education or training has increased from 23,300 to 27,900. And it gets worse. Since National has been in office, the gap in median weekly earnings between MÄori and PÄkeha has grown 47 per cent.
"What’s even worse is the state of MÄori health. MÄori adults are 1.5 times more likely to have anxiety or depressive disorders. MÄori adults are also 1.6 times more likely to have missed out on seeing their GP because they couldn’t afford it, in the last 12 months. MÄori adults are 1.7 times more likely to be obese.
"These statistics paint a very poor picture of our people. This is what the MÄori party has contributed to through its support plan with the National party.
"There’s no mana for MÄori who support a waka that’s shackled to the National Party.
"Labour won six of the seven MÄori seats at the last election. MÄori deserve more support than what the Nats and their hopeless helpers have delivered," says Kelvin Davis.
