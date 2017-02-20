Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Vote for Mana MÄori deal is a vote for National - Davis

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 11:27

A vote for the Mana MÄori deal is a vote for National, says Labour’s MÄori Development spokesperson Kelvin Davis.

"They’re welcome to each other. It’s only a matter of time before MÄori work out there’s no mana in this deal.

"After nine years of this National Government, propped up by the MÄori party, there’s not a lot to brag about. MÄori are more likely to be overweight, depressed, homeless, incarcerated and uneducated according to these disturbing statistics produced under National’s watch.

"The Kiwi quarter acre dream is more of a nightmare as the housing crisis hits MÄori hard. MÄori are five times more likely to be homeless than PÄkeha. MÄori home ownership is 28 per cent compared with 56.8 per cent for PÄkeha.

"The job market isn’t delivering for MÄori either.

"The total number of MÄori aged 15-24 not in employment, education or training has increased from 23,300 to 27,900. And it gets worse. Since National has been in office, the gap in median weekly earnings between MÄori and PÄkeha has grown 47 per cent.

"What’s even worse is the state of MÄori health. MÄori adults are 1.5 times more likely to have anxiety or depressive disorders. MÄori adults are also 1.6 times more likely to have missed out on seeing their GP because they couldn’t afford it, in the last 12 months. MÄori adults are 1.7 times more likely to be obese.

"These statistics paint a very poor picture of our people. This is what the MÄori party has contributed to through its support plan with the National party.

"There’s no mana for MÄori who support a waka that’s shackled to the National Party.

"Labour won six of the seven MÄori seats at the last election. MÄori deserve more support than what the Nats and their hopeless helpers have delivered," says Kelvin Davis.

