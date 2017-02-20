McCully to visit Cook Islands

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 11:59

Foreign Minister Murray McCully will travel to the Cook Islands this week to undertake a range of meetings, including with Prime Minister Henry Puna and his Cabinet.

"My discussions with Prime Minister Puna and his Cabinet will cover a range of matters including New Zealand’s support to the Cook Island’s tourism sector, which accounts for over 60% of national GDP," Mr McCully says.

"Ensuring the ongoing health of the tourism sector is a top priority in our partnership. For this reason, New Zealand has committed to projects designed to improve sanitation and water quality infrastructure, specifically in Rarotonga and Aitutaki."

This visit will also provide an opportunity to hear from Cook Island representatives about economic development opportunities in the outer islands.

While in the Cook Islands, Minister McCully will also meet with members of the Opposition and attend engagements with the Cook Islands Tourism Board and key business leaders.