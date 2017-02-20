Northern Ward Councillors campaign to protect Forest of Tane

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 16:19

The Northern Ward Councillors will be urging their fellow councillors to support tendering for acquisition of the 36 hectare Forest of Tane, following a call from the community at a packed public meeting in Tawa this weekend.

The forest lies on the hills flanking Tawa, to its west. It is a mixture of remnant native forest, pine forest, and regenerating natives trees. 230 people attended a public meeting over the weekend organized by the Friends of Tawa Bush community group.

Council’s Natural Environment portfolio holder Peter Gilberd says the area would be a fantastic addition to Wellington’s green belt.

"The forest sits between Redwood Bush and Spicer Forest, so will provide for an extended recreational area, with family friendly walking tracks, wonderful forest, excellent views of Tawa, and a link to the Te Araroa trail and Colonial Knob," he says.

"It also provides valuable habitat for wildlife, and is part of an ecological corridor linking the Kapiti coast to Wellington."

Councillors Malcolm Sparrow and Jill Day both live in Tawa, and are keenly aware of the value of the bush-clad hillside to the wellbeing of the town centre.

Malcolm Sparrow says that "Public ownership would ensure that the native forest remains."

Jill Day says "Flooding is an issue in Tawa. There is a tributary to the Porirua Stream within the Forest of Tane, so it is important that the surrounding forest is retained, to slow the rate of run-off."