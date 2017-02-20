Invercargill City Council begins consultation on Annual Plan

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 16:44

Invercargill City Council is asking people for feedback on its 2017 Annual Plan, in which there are six key issues and a proposed rates increase of 4.7%.

Council’s Strategy and Policy Manager, Melissa Short, said there were a number of important issues that Council would like the community’s feedback on, which were variances to Council’s 2015-2025 Long Term Plan.

"We are consulting on six key items: The Stead Street stop bank; Events funding;

Festive winter lights; $500,000 for Invercargill Development;

Upgrades and changing rooms at Splash Palace;

and fee changes for the Invercargill Waste Transfer Station.

"Keep an eye on Council’s website for an updated list of dates and locations for Council’s Consultation Caravan, and pop in to talk to Councillors and staff to tell us what you think, or go online and fill in the submission form," Ms Short said.

The document and submission forms are available on Council’s website, www.icc.govt.nz, at the Council offices at 101 Esk Street, the Bluff Service Centre and the Invercargill Public Library. Copies will also be available at supermarkets and Splash Palace. You can also submit online via a link on Council’s website. Feedback closes on Wednesday, 22 March, 2017.

Below is a confirmed list of locations that Council’s Consultation Caravan will visit, with more in the CBD, Glengarry, and South City to be announced on Council’s website in future.

Feldwick Gates, Saturday March 4, 9am-11am;

Windsor New World, Saturday 11 March, 9am-11am;

Feldwick Gates, Monday 20 March, 2-4pm.