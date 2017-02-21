Minister expresses condolences to Tongan Royal Family and community

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 09:38

Pacific Peoples Minister Alfred Ngaro has expressed his condolences to the Tongan Royal Family today following the passing of Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata’aho.

"Oku mau fie kaungÄ mamahi moe Fale ‘o Tupou mo Ha’a Moheofo pehe ki he hou’eiki mo e kainga Tonga kotoa pe, ‘i he po’uli kuo tÅ ‘i Tonga kotoa ‘a e hala ‘a e Ta’ahine Kuini Fehuhu, Kuini Halaevalu Mata’aho, ko e fehuhu ‘ofeina ‘o Tonga. Tauange ke ne toka ‘i he nonga mo e fiemalie ‘a e ‘Otua," says Mr Ngaro.

"The Queen Mother worked tirelessly in the background leading negotiations with her late husband and her sons. Her work behind the scenes is more visible in the support for the three Kings; Tupou IV (her husband), Tupou V (her son) and Tupou VI (her son) and this speaks volumes about her dedication and love for her people.

"The Queen Mother had a strong connection with Tongan community groups and families here in New Zealand.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tongan Royal Family, nobles, the people of Tonga and the members of the Tuingapapai, Free Wesley Church of Tonga in MÄngere, where she was a member."