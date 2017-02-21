Flavell supports DreamBig campaign for Maori youth

|
MÄori Development and Associate Economic Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell welcomes a new social media campaign aimed at inspiring MÄori youth to think about their aspirations and their future.
The DreamBig MÄori campaign is fronted by influential MÄori figures - Tammy Davis, Dr Lance O’Sullivan, Stacey Morrison, James McOnie, Robett Hollis and Lisa Carrington.
"A lot more needs to be done to close the gap between MÄori and non-MÄori youth employment and this campaign is just one way of getting us on the road to doing that," said Minister Flavell.
The campaign comes under the umbrella of He Kai Kei Aku Ringa (the Crown-MÄori Economic Growth Partnership), led by Minister Flavell and Minister Bridges as well as iwi and MÄori business leaders, and aims to improve the social and cultural wellbeing of MÄori through economic development.
"The ideas will help everyone involved in HKKAR understand more about the aspirations of rangatahi and what’s needed to help achieve them, as well as directly supporting rangatahi to take action."
DreamBig MÄori is a competition targeting young MÄori via social media. Rangatahi are asked to submit a short video describing their ideas and aspirations for the future. There is a two week online voting period where the top six win time with one of six influencers.
