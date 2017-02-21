Flavell supports DreamBig campaign for Maori youth

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 10:34

MÄori Development and Associate Economic Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell welcomes a new social media campaign aimed at inspiring MÄori youth to think about their aspirations and their future.

The DreamBig MÄori campaign is fronted by influential MÄori figures - Tammy Davis, Dr Lance O’Sullivan, Stacey Morrison, James McOnie, Robett Hollis and Lisa Carrington.

"A lot more needs to be done to close the gap between MÄori and non-MÄori youth employment and this campaign is just one way of getting us on the road to doing that," said Minister Flavell.

The campaign comes under the umbrella of He Kai Kei Aku Ringa (the Crown-MÄori Economic Growth Partnership), led by Minister Flavell and Minister Bridges as well as iwi and MÄori business leaders, and aims to improve the social and cultural wellbeing of MÄori through economic development.

"The ideas will help everyone involved in HKKAR understand more about the aspirations of rangatahi and what’s needed to help achieve them, as well as directly supporting rangatahi to take action."

DreamBig MÄori is a competition targeting young MÄori via social media. Rangatahi are asked to submit a short video describing their ideas and aspirations for the future. There is a two week online voting period where the top six win time with one of six influencers.