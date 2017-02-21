Tribunal to consider protection for the Ngaruroro and Clive rivers

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 11:00

A special tribunal has been appointed to consider an application for a Water Conservation Order on Hawke’s Bay’s Ngaruroro and Clive rivers, Environment Minister Dr Nick Smith announced today.

"The tribunal will consider an application by the New Zealand Fish and Game Council, Hawke’s Bay Fish and Game Council, NgÄti Hori ki Kohupatiki, Whitewater New Zealand, Jet Boating New Zealand, and the Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society of New Zealand to protect the outstanding values of the Ngaruroro and Clive rivers," Dr Smith says.

"I have appointed Richard Fowler (chair), Alec Neill, Dr Roger Maaka, Dr Ngaire Phillips and John McCliskie on the basis of their professional skills and experience, and their combined skills as a collective. I wish them well with their work."

Water Conservation Orders are set up to recognise and sustain waters considered to be outstanding as a habitat or fishery, or for scenic, scientific or recreational values. Once made, an order is able to restrict resource use to protect these outstanding values.

The public will be invited to make submissions on the application, and the tribunal will then hold a hearing before reporting back to Dr Smith with recommendations. The tribunal’s findings can be appealed to the Environment Court.

For more information about Water Conservation Orders visit http://www.mfe.govt.nz/fresh-water/water-conservation-orders/about-water-conservation-orders