Energy Minister welcomes IEA review

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 11:22

A review of New Zealand’s energy policies by the International Energy Agency (IEA) generally praises our approach while pointing out further opportunities, Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says.

IEA Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol today released Energy Policies of IEA Countries: New Zealand 2016 Review. The IEA, an autonomous body within the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), reviews the energy policies of member countries about every five years.

"New Zealand is a global leader in the development of electricity markets and we have one of the highest percentages of renewable electricity generation in the world. But like any other country, there are challenges in meeting our future energy and climate commitments.

"The IEA recommends greater energy efficiency and using our renewable energy advantage in the transport and industrial sectors.

"The IEA praised our electric vehicles programme, which is targeting carbon emissions in the transport sector. The Government has just finished consultation on our refreshed New Zealand Energy Efficiency and Conservation Strategy 2017-2022 (NZEECS), which focusses on using our energy more productively and switching from non-renewable energy in the industrial heat sectors, " Ms Collins says.

The IEA report was prepared following a visit to New Zealand in April last year by a team of international energy experts. New Zealand was last reviewed in 2010.