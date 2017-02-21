National selects Yule for Tukituki

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 20:54

Lawrence Yule has been selected as National’s candidate for the Tukituki electorate for the 2017 General Election.

Mr Yule has lived in the Hawke’s Bay almost his entire life. He currently serves as Mayor of the Hastings District and President of Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ). He is married to Kerryn and is a proud father of four adult children.

"I’ve loved every minute serving the people of the Bay as Mayor, and look forward to earning their trust to be their next National MP," Mr Yule says.

The Tukituki electorate covers most of the southern Hawke’s Bay, including Hastings, Flaxmere, and Havelock North.

"It’s well known I think this is simply the best place in New Zealand. You can have a fantastic lifestyle with a blend of both the rural and urban. We’ve got innovative businesses, great schools, and stunning weather," Mr Yule says.

"New Zealand and the Hawke’s Bay is growing strongly, and is benefiting from the leadership National has shown.

"As local MP, I would be a tireless voice for the Tukituki electorate in a Government that is working to sustain that growth, build for growth, and act for the people most pressured by change.

"I’d also like to pay tribute to retiring MP Craig Foss who has been a fierce and tireless advocate for the region and National.

"Over the next few weeks, I’ll be discussing with my team the appropriate time to take leave from my role as Mayor and LGNZ President to focus on the campaign.

"I’ll be working hard to ensure Tukituki keeps a strong local voice in a Bill English-led National Government with a strong plan to make Kiwis better off at work and at home, with the means to achieve it."