Farmers will be cautious over false dairy price optimism

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 09:46

It is sad for New Zealand farmers that the GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) price for Whole Milk Powder has fallen 3.7% to USD3,189 a metric ton, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Any gains from two price increases in late January and early February have been wiped out.

"Historically, the back end of the season tends to see prices slide. Since 20 December the GDT index has fallen 5.7%.

"Farmers have heard enough of the false optimism before, and weathered the sad reality, so they will have learned to be cautious about these Pollyanna-like experts blowing smoke," says Mr Peters.