Last chance to enrol for Mt Albert by-election

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 10:22

Voters in the Mt Albert electorate need to enrol now if they haven’t already done so to be able to take part in the Mt Albert by-election.

Advance voting is already underway at four advance voting places in the electorate ahead of election day this Saturday, 25 February.

"You can enrol and vote at the same time at our advance voting places," says Alicia Wright, Chief Electoral Officer. "The other quickest ways to enrol are to complete and upload an enrolment form at www.elections.org.nz or fill in an enrolment form at a PostShop."

"If you’re not enrolled, do it now," says Ms Wright. "You must be enrolled by this Friday, 24 February, and you cannot enrol on election day."

"This is your chance to have a say on who will be the new electorate MP representing the people of Mt Albert in Parliament," says Alicia Wright. "Make sure your vote counts by enrolling now."

To be eligible to enrol in the Mt Albert electorate you must:

Be 18 years of age or over; and Be a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident who has lived in New Zealand continuously for 12 months at some time; and Have been living in the Mt Albert electorate for one month or more.

23 voting places will be open from 9am to 7pm in Mt Albert on election day, Saturday 25 February. A list of voting places was included in the EasyVote packs mailed out to enrolled Mt Albert voters. The list is also available at www.elections.org.nz or by calling 0800 36 76 56.