$1.1m for new classrooms at Raroa Normal Intermediate School

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 11:36

Around $1.1 million will be invested to build two new classrooms at Raroa Normal Intermediate School in Wellington, Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"The school has an increasing roll so we’re investing in extra classrooms to expand capacity," says Ms Kaye.

"These new teaching spaces will be modular buildings, which means they meet standards of modern, permanent structures but have the added advantage of being more adaptable.

"This is part of a third round of investments in new classrooms under Budget 2016, which provides $882.5 million for school property, including new classrooms nationwide to meet roll growth," says Ms Kaye.

"Under the first two rounds, $6.1 million was announced last year for 20 additional classrooms in the Greater Wellington region, including Wairarapa.

"We’re committed to providing extra capacity for schools that need it.

"As well as new classrooms to meet roll growth, we’re also investing in redevelopments to modernise schools and address issues such as leaky buildings.

"Since November 2015, we’ve invested around $117 million in redevelopments for schools in the Wellington area, including Aotea College, Wellington East Girls’ College, Thorndon School, Newtown School, Kelburn Normal School, Khandallah School, Ngaio School, Northland School, Churton Park School and Brooklyn School."

More announcements about new investments in roll growth classrooms will be made over the next seven days.