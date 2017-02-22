MP For Ohariu welcomes investment In Raroa Normal Intermediate

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 12:19

MP for Ohariu, Hon Peter Dunne, has today welcomed the announcement from Associate Minister of Education, Hon Nikki Kaye that the Government will invest over $1 million to build new classrooms at Raroa Normal Intermediate School in Wellington.

"This announcement underscores the bright future Raroa has," said Mr Dunne.

"The community is growing, school rolls are increasing, and the Government is being responsive to the needs of the community.

"I am delighted to see another local school‘s needs recognised and have an investment made that will enable more of our young people to attend a quality school like Raroa.

"Our kids and community will benefit from this," said Mr Dunne.

"In my meetings and communications with local schools I am also very aware that school buildings need to become more adaptable and open to flexible school environments.

"I am pleased to see that Minister Kaye is very receptive to meeting these needs and has announced that these new buildings will meet the highest standards of a modern learning environment.

"This announcement partners with similar beneficial announcements for our community, including new developments for Khandallah School, Ngaio School and Churton Park School," Mr Dunne concluded.