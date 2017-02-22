Young people encouraged to engage in science

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 14:08

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says young people around the Otago region will benefit from Government funding to encourage more engagement with science.

"I’m pleased to see almost $60,000 in Government funding, from the Curious Minds Fund, will be distributed to local programmes in Otago.

"Some of the funding will be used to develop a programme aimed at inspiring science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) career choices amongst year 9 and 10 students, while other funding will be used to develop a science playground at Otago Museum for kiwi kids.

"Further to that Otago and Southland schools will benefit from being involved in seven national science projects, which have received additional funding, around subjects like Maths Craft, Biomechanics and Quakecraft.

"This is all about supporting innovative projects aimed at exciting and engaging young people, in particular those who have limited opportunities, to get involved with science and technology.

"We need more young people to develop an interest in subjects like this, to meet the skill needs of our 21st century world.

"Taking part in these programmes will hopefully inspire young people into further studies and careers involving the sciences."