Poroporoaki: Te Makariini Temara

As the curtain raises on this year’s Te Matatini 2017, it is with a sad heart the MÄori Party lament the passing of MÄtaatua elder and kapa haka exponent Te Makariini Temara.
The NgÄi Tuhoe descendant passed away in WhakatÄne early this morning.
MÄori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell says Te Makariini was a prominent figure of Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi and a staunch supporter of MÄori arts and the MÄori language.
"Te Makariini was a cultural advisor at Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi and his advice and knowledge was richly sought for anything pertaining to tikanga MÄori.
"He was also a man with a wealth of knowledge about te reo MÄori. To have someone like that in your grasp is a real taonga one that will be missed by whÄnau, iwi and hapÅ«. His Ähua meant people had a tendency to gravitate towards him."
MÄori Party co-leader Marama Fox says Te Makariini was a driving force behind the MÄtaatua kapa haka group RuatÄhuna KÄkahu Mauku who have previously performed at Te Matatini making the top six in 2007.
"There was a serious side to him but there was also another side to him. A jovial, cheeky and quick witted side that made up his beautiful nature. He was a real character and you knew he was up to something if you could see him laughing. His nature was infectious and he will be truly missed."
Ms Fox says Te Makariini was also a staunch supporter of tribal affairs within TÅ«hoe playing a key role in events like Te Hui Ahurei a TÅ«hoe and the MÄtaatua Kapa Haka festival.
He is survived by his wife Rose, children and grandchildren.
TÄrÄ kei tua o Paerau.
Kei te huihuinga o te amorangi ka oti atu koutou e.
E te kura o te mate, te kÄhui o tuawhakarere, haere atu rÄ.
Kia kakengia e koe tÅ waka whakarei ki Te Rerenga i wairua e mÄtiro ake ai koe ki ngÄ tai e whawhati mai rÄ.
E koro, haere atu rÄ koe, moe mai rÄ.
