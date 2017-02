Poroporoaki: Te Makariini Temara

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 15:21

As the curtain raises on this year’s Te Matatini 2017, it is with a sad heart the Māori Party lament the passing of Mātaatua elder and kapa haka exponent Te Makariini Temara.

The Ngāi Tuhoe descendant passed away in Whakatāne early this morning.

Māori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell says Te Makariini was a prominent figure of Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi and a staunch supporter of Māori arts and the Māori language.

"Te Makariini was a cultural advisor at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi and his advice and knowledge was richly sought for anything pertaining to tikanga Māori.

"He was also a man with a wealth of knowledge about te reo Māori. To have someone like that in your grasp is a real taonga one that will be missed by whānau, iwi and hapū. His āhua meant people had a tendency to gravitate towards him."

Māori Party co-leader Marama Fox says Te Makariini was a driving force behind the Mātaatua kapa haka group Ruatāhuna Kākahu Mauku who have previously performed at Te Matatini making the top six in 2007.

"There was a serious side to him but there was also another side to him. A jovial, cheeky and quick witted side that made up his beautiful nature. He was a real character and you knew he was up to something if you could see him laughing. His nature was infectious and he will be truly missed."

Ms Fox says Te Makariini was also a staunch supporter of tribal affairs within Tūhoe playing a key role in events like Te Hui Ahurei a Tūhoe and the Mātaatua Kapa Haka festival.

He is survived by his wife Rose, children and grandchildren.

Tērā kei tua o Paerau.

Kei te huihuinga o te amorangi ka oti atu koutou e.

E te kura o te mate, te kāhui o tuawhakarere, haere atu rā.

Kia kakengia e koe tō waka whakarei ki Te Rerenga i wairua e mātiro ake ai koe ki ngā tai e whawhati mai rā.

E koro, haere atu rā koe, moe mai rā.