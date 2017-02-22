Poroporoaki: Te Makariini Temara

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 15:21

As the curtain raises on this year’s Te Matatini 2017, it is with a sad heart the MÄori Party lament the passing of MÄtaatua elder and kapa haka exponent Te Makariini Temara.

The NgÄi Tuhoe descendant passed away in WhakatÄne early this morning.

MÄori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell says Te Makariini was a prominent figure of Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi and a staunch supporter of MÄori arts and the MÄori language.

"Te Makariini was a cultural advisor at Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi and his advice and knowledge was richly sought for anything pertaining to tikanga MÄori.

"He was also a man with a wealth of knowledge about te reo MÄori. To have someone like that in your grasp is a real taonga one that will be missed by whÄnau, iwi and hapÅ«. His Ähua meant people had a tendency to gravitate towards him."

MÄori Party co-leader Marama Fox says Te Makariini was a driving force behind the MÄtaatua kapa haka group RuatÄhuna KÄkahu Mauku who have previously performed at Te Matatini making the top six in 2007.

"There was a serious side to him but there was also another side to him. A jovial, cheeky and quick witted side that made up his beautiful nature. He was a real character and you knew he was up to something if you could see him laughing. His nature was infectious and he will be truly missed."

Ms Fox says Te Makariini was also a staunch supporter of tribal affairs within TÅ«hoe playing a key role in events like Te Hui Ahurei a TÅ«hoe and the MÄtaatua Kapa Haka festival.

He is survived by his wife Rose, children and grandchildren.

TÄrÄ kei tua o Paerau.

Kei te huihuinga o te amorangi ka oti atu koutou e.

E te kura o te mate, te kÄhui o tuawhakarere, haere atu rÄ.

Kia kakengia e koe tÅ waka whakarei ki Te Rerenga i wairua e mÄtiro ake ai koe ki ngÄ tai e whawhati mai rÄ.

E koro, haere atu rÄ koe, moe mai rÄ.