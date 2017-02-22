Wakeman questions how Labour funds housing

Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 - 16:51

While "It’s time for Labour’s plan to build 100,000 affordable homes for first homebuyers, ban foreign speculators, and invest in thousands more state houses," says Phil Twyford, but how will these houses be funded?

(The post WWII Labour Government, instructed the Reserve Bank to create debt-free money to create employment for building houses, infrastructure and planting forests).

The current policy of 2017, Peter Wakeman says: we need the NZ Government to instructed the Reserve Bank of NZ to create debt-free money to create employment for building houses, infrastructure and funding health a long with other needs.

Private Bankers are for profit and may not wish to risk funding large scale building in Auckland.

The Mount Albert citizens deserve a hands-on and focussed MP rather than simply giving a list MP a safe parliamentary seat says Peter Wakeman who is standing in this Saturdays Mount Albert electorate by-election for a MP.