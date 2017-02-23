Chances of catching crooked bosses remote - NZ First

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 12:24

National’s new legislation against employers exploiting migrant workers is a limp response to a major problem and simply political window-dressing, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse admits himself the legislation is about prevention rather than prosecution.

"Where are the increased numbers of workers for the under-resourced Labour Inspectorate to fully implement the legislation?

"The inspectorate has only 54 officers for the entire country; if Mr Woodhouse was really serious he would pump up the inspectorate immediately.

"The main purpose of this legislation is for the minister to give the impression he is doing something about entrenched and widespread worker exploitation that was recently graphically outlined in a study Worker Exploitation in NZ: A Troubling Landscape by Dr Christina Stringer of Auckland University.

"The study showed all sectors of our economy - construction, fishing, hospitality, dairy, horticulture, viticulture and international education - are exploiting migrant workers.

"Mr Woodhouse and the National Party are the only ones denying this reality.

"Dr Stringer said non-compliance with existing employment legislation was common.

"It will be the same with this latest legislation.

"With the chances of getting caught so remote, the law will be widely ignored," says Mr Peters.