Big backdown by Smith on swimmable rivers - NZ First

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 15:01

Nick Smith’s target of swimmable rivers by 2040 is a massive backdown from saying just a year ago that it wasn’t practical, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"Some National Party pollsters have slapped them into line so he’s just picked a year, as National did with their pest control target of 2050, and dressed it up for election year, bowing to pressure from the "Blue Greens" conference," says Mr Peters.