Minister celebrates Te Matatini

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 09:16

Education Minister Hekia Parata wishes those involved in Te Matatini National Kapa Haka Festival in Hastings this week all the very best.

"Te Matatini is the pinnacle event for MÄori performing arts and a chance to celebrate MÄori language, identity and culture. I’m looking forward to being amongst it today with thousands of supporters from across the country and the globe," says Ms Parata.

"This is a significant event for New Zealand and for Hastings, and is expected to attract over 50,000 spectators and an audience of over one million through television, online simulcast and radio. I congratulate NgÄti Kahungunu, the organisers, sponsors, performers and volunteers who have all helped to bring this special event together."

"I want to see the same pride, determination and discipline displayed at Te Matatini channelled further into educational achievement for MÄori.

"Already we’re seeing MÄori achievement grow at rates faster than the overall population, with provisional NCEA Level 2 results for 2016 reaching 73.5 per cent from just 52.1 per cent in 2008. But there is still more to do and we need the full support and engagement of all parents, whÄnau and educators to ensure every child and young person leaves school with the skills and qualifications they need to succeed."

The Ministry of Education partners with Te Matatini Inc. to support the biennial festival. It will have a stall showcasing a child’s pathway through education, from early learning through to tertiary, and the support that is available to them as they make their way along the pathway.

"I encourage everyone to head along to the Ministry of Education’s stall, especially kids and parents. There will be plenty of advice available, as well as interactive activities and games," says Ms Parata.