Local Boards spend $27k throwing parties for neighbours day

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 10:15

It has been reported that eight local boards in Auckland are spending $27000 of ratepayers' money on treating a few lucky locals to a BBQ. $200 grants are being offered so that 114 residents can get to know their neighbours better during ‘Neighbours Day’. Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says:

"Many homeowners struggle to pay their rates. To then watch their money being given away by local politicians so that a few neighbours - often in Auckland’s wealthiest suburbs - can have a party, is galling in the extreme. Bribing your neighbours to get to know you better by throwing a BBQ paid for by others, many of whom struggle to make ends meet, is nothing short of immoral.

"Politicians really are living in la-la-land if they think this is how rates should be used. Is it any wonder there is no money to fix essential services when it is wasted on feel-good projects for the privileged few?"