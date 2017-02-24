Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 10:57

Transport Minister Simon Bridges turned the first sod for the $1.98 million Te Tuaiwi cycleway at Whanganui Intermediate School today.

"Te Tuaiwi will connect existing cycleways to provide safer access to the centre of the city and allow the 3,500 students living within 500m of the route to cycle to school in the morning," Mr Bridges.

The Minister also opened a section of the City to North Mole cycleway, a part of the scenic Mountains to Sea Cycle Trail, will provide a riverside link to the city centre for the 11,000 residents of Gonville, Tawhero and Castlecliff.

"The City to North Mole path will offer an attractive commuting option that will revitalise and improve the liveability of the central city, while providing greater access to areas like Bedford Avenue," says Mr Bridges.

The first section of the $1.29 million City to North Mole Shared Path leads from the City Bridge to Bedford Avenue, well known as an artistic hub for the city.

"When completed, these two paths will contribute to a safer, more connected cycle network for Whanganui, giving people greater access to their homes, schools, and workplaces," says Mr Bridges.

Both projects were jointly funded by the Whanganui District Council and the Government through the Urban Cycleways Programme.

Through this programme, central and local government are working together to deliver $333 million of new cycleway projects nationwide by June 2018, the single biggest investment in cycling in New Zealand’s history.