$1.4m for new classrooms at Wanaka Primary School

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 11:30

Wanaka Primary School will receive four new teaching spaces to support its growing roll, Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"This $1.4 million investment recognises that the school supports a burgeoning local community," says Ms Kaye.

"Wanaka is a pivotal tourist destination and it continues to grow as a residential centre, as it attracts both tourism sector businesses and those wishing to enjoy the area’s stunning natural environment and other attractions.

"Projections indicate that the community served by Wanaka Primary School will keep growing, and work is already underway to secure a site for another school in the area.

"In the meantime, this project will ensure there’s more capacity to meet the needs of local students and families.

"The new teaching spaces will be modular buildings, which means they meet standards of modern, permanent structures but have the added advantage of being more adaptable.

"Today’s announcement is part of a third round of investments in new classrooms under Budget 2016, which provides $882.5 million for school property, including new classrooms nationwide to meet roll growth."

The $1.4 million announced today comes on top of around $37 million announced last June for school property in Otago and Southland, including:

- around $25 million for Wakatipu High School to be relocated and rebuilt

- up to $11 million to redevelop Arrowtown Primary School

- $700,000 for two new classrooms at Mt Aspiring College in Wanaka

- $350,000 for one new classroom at Pembroke School in Oamaru

- $350,000 for one new classroom at Donovan Primary School in Invercargill.

"More announcements about new investments in roll growth classrooms around New Zealand will be made next week," says Ms Kaye.