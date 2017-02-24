Safer route for Normanby opened

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 13:30

Transport Minister Simon Bridges today opened a new section of State Highway 3 north of Normanby that will improve both capacity and safety on a critically important route for the Taranaki region.

The $17.6 million project was identified as a priority in the 2012-2015 Regional Land Transport Programme for Taranaki.

It was also included in the Government’s Accelerated Regional Roading Package which makes significant funding available to a number of regionally important State Highway projects.

"The local community has campaigned passionately for much-needed safety upgrades to this section of road which has a long history of serious accidents. I’m very pleased that the Government has been able to deliver these improvements, reducing the risk of crashes and making the route safer, more resilient, and more efficient for all road users,’ says Mr Bridges.

"State Highway 3 is a busy commuter and freight route, but the previous alignment included some sharp curves and an old overbridge that increased the risk for motorists travelling through the area. By removing the bridge and curves and widening the shoulders of the road we’ve made it a shorter, safer route.

"This project, alongside the $135 million being invested in the Mt Messenger and Awakino Tunnel bypass projects, also being delivered under the Accelerated Regional Roading Package, demonstrates the Government’s ongoing commitment to investing in Taranaki’s transport development and economic growth.

"I would also like to acknowledge the local MPs, Hon Chester Borrows and Jonathan Young, who have advocated strongly on behalf of the community for these important projects," says Mr Bridges.