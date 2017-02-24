LINZ improving shipping safety

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 13:42

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) has developed a world leading tool for improving shipping safety in New Zealand, says Minister for Land Information Mark Mitchell.

"The Hydrographic Risk Assessment uses the latest technology to identify risks and help update navigation information," Mr Mitchell says.

The tool combines data from a variety of sources to produce heat maps of New Zealand waters where risks are highest, ensuring updates are given where they are needed most.

"It is important New Zealanders are kept safe at sea, and the Risk Assessment will help ensure skippers have access to the latest and most accurate navigation information."

LINZ is focused on improving information for areas such as Queen Charlotte Sound, the Tory Channel, the Approaches to Auckland, and Tamaki Strait, which were identified to have higher levels of navigational risk than other shipping routes in New Zealand.

"The tool also helps LINZ provide navigation services for New Zealand’s four million square kilometre Exclusive Economic Zone, supporting our shipping, cruise, and tourism industries.

"As vessels get bigger and shipping routes get busier, it is important we continually map the sea floor and update charts and other information," Mr Mitchell says.

LINZ is working with Maritime New Zealand, harbour masters, and others to assess results and plan other charting work.

Read the results of the New Zealand Hydrographic Risk Assessment on the LINZ website: http://www.linz.govt.nz/sea/charts/annual-work-programme/new-zealand-hydrographic-risk-assessment