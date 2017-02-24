More than words on housing

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 13:58

How can people not owning a house get ahead with 15% GST, rents and other living costs when wage increases do not keep up?

The post WWII Labour Government, instructed the Reserve Bank to create debt-free money to create employment for building houses, infrastructure and planting forests.

The current policy of 2017, Peter Wakeman says: we need the NZ Government to instructed the Reserve Bank of NZ to create debt-free money to create employment for building houses, infrastructure and funding health a long with other needs.

The current policy of more local and central Government tax and/or debt is a failure. Media appear once again not wishing to look at financial matters in how things need to be paid for. Wakeman is pushing for a Financial transactions tax of 25 cents per $100 so GST will not be increased again to fund private bankers debt created as money.

Private Bankers are for profit and may not wish to risk funding large scale building in Auckland.

The Mount Albert citizens deserve a hands-on MP rather than simply giving a list MP a safe parliamentary seat says Peter Wakeman who is standing in this Saturdays Mount Albert electorate by-election for a MP.