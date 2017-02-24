LINZ improving shipping safety

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 14:11

Land Information Minister Mark Mitchell has today announced the results of a LINZ project that will help us improve shipping safety in New Zealand.

Called the Hydrographic Risk Assessment, the project combines data to identify areas where navigation risks are highest. We will then use this information for prioritising improvements to charts and navigation information.

Already we’re working to improve information for Queen Charlotte Sound, the Tory Channel, the Approaches to Auckland and Tamaki Strait - areas identified as having higher navigational risks.