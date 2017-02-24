New classrooms to address Wanaka roll growth

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 14:15

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says new classroom space at Wanaka Primary School will help ease congestion and give teachers and students great new facilities.

"Today’s $1.4 million funding announcement is fantastic news for the Upper Clutha community with the development meeting the needs of families as a result of significant population growth in Wanaka in recent years."

Mrs Dean announced the funding at Wanaka Primary School today, to school staff and a group of about 70 teachers and principals from around the Central Otago area.

"Wanaka Primary currently has a roll of 622 students, the biggest starting roll in the school’s 30 year history, and with 24 classes in action these new facilities have come at precisely the right time.

"The school has a fantastic reputation, with innovative and enthusiastic staff, and it has also been impacted by the growth in tourism and construction in the area.

"It’s important that this growth is supported, while the needs of the growing number of young families in the area is accommodated, and that’s why these four new classroom spaces will be welcomed by the community.

"Since 2015 I have been monitoring the Education Ministry’s consultation process with the Wanaka and Hawea communities regarding future education provision in the region. It is pleasing to now see some results.

"I’m delighted that Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye has agreed to invest in Wanaka and I also think it’s prudent that the Ministry is looking to the future with another school site in the area."

Mrs Dean said today’s announcement comes on top of over $36 million in funding announced last June for school property in Central Otago including:

- $700,000 for two new classrooms at Mt Aspiring College in Wanaka

- around $25 million for Wakatipu High School to be relocated and rebuilt

- up to $11 million to redevelop Arrowtown Primary School