National response to Learning Inquiry an F for fail - Green Party

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 14:18

National’s inadequate response to the Select Committee Inquiry into Learning Support will see children on the autism spectrum, with dyslexia, and dyspraxia, continue to miss out on an education, the Green Party said today.

Yesterday the Government released its official response to the recommendation put forward by the Green Party-initiated Inquiry into Learning Support for children on the autism spectrum, and with dyslexia and dyspraxia.

"These kids shouldn't have to wait for the Government to grow a heart and a brain on this issue, they need support now," said Green Party education spokesperson Catherine Delahunty.

"Based on National’s response I expect it’ll continue be luck-of-the-draw whether their kids end up with a teacher who’s trained and able to support their child’s learning.

"The language in National’s response suggests they’re hedging. They don’t want to properly implement or commit to any serious changes that were recommended.

"Our Inquiry heard heart-breaking tales of the children being excluded from classes because their teachers didn’t know how to support them. These kids are missing out on an education.

"The most basic change National should be implementing is more training for teachers so they know how to include these students in regular classes. At the moment teachers get half-a-day of training maximum.

The Government completely ignores the failure of schools to engage with MÄori and Pasifika families of kids with learning disabilities. That’s been a fundamental problem," Ms Delahunty said.