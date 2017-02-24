Angie Warren-Clark selected as Labour's Bay of Plenty candidate

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 15:21

Angie Warren-Clark has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Bay of Plenty for the 2017 General Election.

"I am pleased to be Labour’s candidate for the 2017 election and I look forward to representing all communities across the Bay of Plenty electorate in Parliament," said Angie Warren-Clark.

Angie Warren-Clark is the manager of Tauranga Women’s Refuge. She has worked in the electorate for 10 plus years in the field of domestic violence and is a non-practicing barrister and solicitor. She has two grown children, both living overseas. Angie and her husband Blair own a building business and live in Papamoa in the heart of the Bay of Plenty electorate.

Labour’s President, Nigel Haworth, said: "Angie joins our growing list of energetic and fresh candidates who will stand for Labour in 2017. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will rise to the challenge, back the Kiwi Dream and build a better New Zealand."