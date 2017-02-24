Angie Warren-Clark selected as Labour's Bay of Plenty candidate

|
[ login or create an account ]
Angie Warren-Clark has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Bay of Plenty for the 2017 General Election.
"I am pleased to be Labour’s candidate for the 2017 election and I look forward to representing all communities across the Bay of Plenty electorate in Parliament," said Angie Warren-Clark.
Angie Warren-Clark is the manager of Tauranga Women’s Refuge. She has worked in the electorate for 10 plus years in the field of domestic violence and is a non-practicing barrister and solicitor. She has two grown children, both living overseas. Angie and her husband Blair own a building business and live in Papamoa in the heart of the Bay of Plenty electorate.
Labour’s President, Nigel Haworth, said: "Angie joins our growing list of energetic and fresh candidates who will stand for Labour in 2017. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will rise to the challenge, back the Kiwi Dream and build a better New Zealand."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.