Primary Industries Minister to visit Iran and UAE

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 15:28

Primary Industries Minister departs for Iran and the United Arab Emirates today on a trip to build closer trading relationships.

"Iran has been an important trading partner for New Zealand in the past and there is great opportunity to increase our two-way trade. This is an exciting step for New Zealand companies who are working with importers in Iran," says Mr Guy.

"This will be the third ministerial visit to Iran in 12 months and reflects the growing importance of this relationship. This is an opportunity to strengthen our agricultural relationship, following the signing of an Agricultural Cooperation Arrangement in 2016."

Mr Guy is also attending Gulfood, the world’s largest food tradeshow being held in Dubai

"Over ten New Zealand exporters will be attending this major event which is attended by global buyers."

The trip also involves bilateral meetings with members of the UAE Government in Dubai.

Accompanying Mr Guy on the trip is a business delegation including representatives from Fonterra, the Meat Industry Association and Zespri.

Mr Guy departs today and returns to New Zealand on 2 March.