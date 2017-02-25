Defence Minister to attend Air Tattoo

Saturday, 25 February, 2017 - 08:45

Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee will be treated to a spectacular display of air power at this weekend’s Royal New Zealand Air Force 2017 Air Tattoo.

"This is a unique opportunity to see all of our Air Force air craft in one place, plus aircraft from militaries all around the world," says Mr Brownlee.

Mr Brownlee will be at RNZAF Base Ohakea on Sunday, 26 February, to attend the air show, which marks the 80th anniversary of the RNZAF.

He will watch demonstrations by the RNZAF’s newly formed Black Falcons aerobatics team, who will debut at the Tattoo, and other aircraft from the RNZAF and international forces.

Mr Brownlee says the air show is a rare opportunity for the New Zealand public to get a behind-the-scenes look at their Air Force.

"Today’s RNZAF is a highly functioning, professional and versatile Air Force and this is a great chance for people to be able to look through the aircraft and see what the New Zealand Air Force does on a daily basis.

"There will be a total of 64 aircraft at the two-day event.

"I really hope New Zealanders take the opportunity to come and see what their Air Force, and what our international defence partners, can do.

"Aircraft have come from Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, New Caledonia, Singapore, and the United States for the event.

"I am delighted to be able to attend the Air Tattoo, and am proud to celebrate the Air Force’s 80 years of service to New Zealand," says Mr Brownlee.

Mr Brownlee will join tens of thousands of New Zealanders, international visitors, and members of the media at the base.

Tickets are available from Ticketek, www.ticketek.co.nz.

For further information, including a map of road closures and a programme of events, visit www.airtattoo.mil.nz/useful-documents/.