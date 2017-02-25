Finlayson to visit Singapore and Malaysia

Saturday, 25 February, 2017 - 17:58

Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson travels to Singapore and Malaysia tomorrow for a series of ministerial meetings about countering terrorism and senior law officer matters.

"International cooperation on countering terrorism and other issues affecting our national security is crucial in the current global environment," Mr Finlayson said. "We value our engagement with countries in the South East Asia region on these matters."

Mr Finlayson is being hosted in Singapore by the Minister for Home Affairs and Law. He will also meet with the Attorney-General and Chief Justice.

He will then travel to Kuala Lumpur where he will meet with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs.

"New Zealand has a long history of cooperation with Singapore and Malaysia in a range of areas and I look forward to this opportunity to discuss important counter terrorism and Attorney-General matters," Mr Finlayson said.

Mr Finlayson will be accompanied by New Zealand’s Ambassador for Counter Terrorism Carl Worker.