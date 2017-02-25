Labour victory signals there's more to come - Little

Saturday, 25 February, 2017 - 21:06

Jacinda Ardern’s victory in the Mt Albert by-election shows Labour is winning and is ready to fight on what matters most to New Zealanders, says Labour Leader Andrew Little.

"I congratulate Jacinda on becoming the new MP for Mt Albert. She’ll represent her constituents with the kind of energy and dedication she’s already shown in her eight years as a list MP.

"Jacinda puts their concerns at the forefront of her work at a time when it’s never been more important for a government to deal with problems like the housing crisis, health care underfunding and the multiple challenges facing schools to deliver better education results for our kids.

"Bill English couldn’t be bothered to front up and defend National’s record on housing, health and education. National has run out of ideas and Jacinda and the rest of the Labour team will continue campaigning hard to show Labour has a plan to fix the mess National has created after nine years in office.

"With Jacinda now confirmed in Mt Albert Labour will welcome a new list MP who is likely to be Raymond Huo.

"Thanks to all the volunteers who worked so hard. We’re well advanced in our planning for the General Election and our efforts in Mt Albert and Mt Roskill show that when Labour campaigns on what really matters, we get positive results," says Andrew Little.